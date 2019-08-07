Top of the pops: The highest transfer fees of the window so far

Premier League clubs have again been busy in the summer transfer window, which comes to a close at 5pm on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the top 10 reported fees involving Premier League clubs.

1 Eden Hazard, Chelsea to Real Madrid, €140million

The Belgium playmaker became the second-most expensive player in football history as he moved on after seven seasons, 85 goals and 52 assists in the Premier League.

2 Harry Maguire, Leicester to Manchester United, €87m

The England international set a world-record fee for a defender as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer seeks to shore up United’s back line.

3 Nicolas Pepe, Lille to Arsenal, €78m

The exciting winger adds to a stable of attacking options which already includes strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

4 Tanguy Ndombele, Lyon to Tottenham, €70.5m

Tottenham’s first signing in three transfer windows will be counted on to add steel and quality to a midfield which appeared under-manned at times last season.

5 Rodri, Atletico Madrid to Manchester City, €67.5m

Mooted as a long-term replacement for 34-year-old club stalwart Fernandinho, the Spaniard made an assured debut in the Community Shield.

6 Alvaro Morata, Chelsea to Atletico Madrid, €63.3m

The striker’s existing loan was converted into a permanent deal to end his unsuccessful spell at Stamford Bridge.

7= Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Crystal Palace to Manchester United, €49m

United added another rising English star to their defence as the full-back moved on after a sensational breakthrough season at Palace.

7= Sebastian Haller, Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham, €49m

The Frenchman, formerly of Auxerre and Utrecht, trailed only Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski for combined goals and assists in last season’s Bundesliga.

9= Joelinton, Hoffenheim to Newcastle, €43m

Like the Hammers, Newcastle also spent big on a Bundesliga frontman. The Brazilian, who scored 11 goals in all competitions last term, will have to fill the void left by Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.

9= Mateo Kovacic, Real Madrid to Chelsea, €43m

The Blues may be under a transfer embargo but they were still able to convert Kovacic’s loan into a permanent deal. They will also welcome January signing Christian Pulisic after his loan back to Borussia Dortmund.