Tony Pulis leaves role as Middlesbrough manager

Club missed out on Championship playoffs by a point earlier this month

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Tony Pulis has left Middlesbrough after the Championship club announced his contract would not be extended. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

Tony Pulis has left Middlesbrough after the Championship club announced his contract as manager would not be extended.

Pulis took over at Middlesbrough in December 2017 with the aim of bringing the club back to the Premier League but they finished outside the play-off places by a point this month. The previous season Boro did finish in the top six but lost their play-off semi-final to Aston Villa.

Middlesbrough had the joint-best defence in the Championship this season, conceding 41 times, but scored only 49 goals in their 46 league matches.

The chairman, Steve Gibson, said: “I’d like to thank Tony for his hard work and commitment over the past 18 months. He has been a joy to work with and a complete gentleman.

“Two years ago, we invested heavily in the squad in terms of transfer fees and salaries in an attempt to regain our Premier League status. This happened before Tony’s arrival.

“Over the past 18 months, Tony has been proactive, not only in the ambition to win football matches and promotion to the Premier League, but also in addressing our financial position in order to comply and respect the Championship Fair Play criteria. He has ensured that the club is stable and strong for the future. He leaves us in excellent condition.”

