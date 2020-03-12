Three Leicester players have shown symptoms of the coronavirus

Leicester face Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday

A number of Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been “kept away from the squad”, manager Brendan Rodgers has said. Photograph: PA

A number of Leicester players have shown symptoms of coronavirus and have been “kept away from the squad”, manager Brendan Rodgers has said. Photograph: PA

 

Three Leicester players have shown symptoms of the coronavirus and have been kept away from the squad, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

The Foxes are scheduled to face Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

Rodgers said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday: “We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus).

“We’ve followed procedure and they have been kept away at this moment from the rest of the squad and then we’ll see how that develops.”

Rodgers said it related to three players, and when asked if any would be unavailable at the weekend, he said: “We have to wait and see, and it’s having that agility to react.

“Because this is about health. This is more than football, this is players and their families and children, so any risks that are there for their health and everyone else’s, we have to mitigate against that.

“So the few players who have shown the symptoms, we’ve obviously self-isolated them if you want to say that, and then we’ll see how that develops over the next couple of days.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.