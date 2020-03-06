The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday March 7th (3pm kick-off unless stated otherwise)

Liverpool (1) v AFC Bournemouth (18) (kick-off 12.30pm, BT Sport 1)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss out after being ruled out with a hip injury. Adrian will deputise for the Brazilian and captain Jordan Henderson will miss his fourth game with a hamstring injury but fellow midfielder Naby Keita is back after recovering from a hip problem.

Bournemouth could have Lloyd Kelly available after the defender, who has been troubled by ankle and thigh problems, returned to full training. On-loan midfielder Harry Wilson will not be eligible to face his parent club while David Brooks (ankle), Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Chris Mepham and Charlie Daniels (both knee) are out.

Last season: Liverpool 3 AFC Bournemouth 0, AFC Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W L; AFC Bournemouth W W L L D

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19; Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 8 & Sam Surridge (AFC Bournemouth) 8

Match odds: H 1-4 D 5-1 A 11-1

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Arsenal (10) v West Ham (16) (Premier Sports 1)

Arsenal will be without Lucas Torreira after the midfielder suffered a fractured ankle in the FA Cup win over Portsmouth last time out. Kieran Tierney (shoulder) is back in contention but Sead Kolasinac (shoulder) is absent, as are Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers (both knee).

Tomas Soucek has made a rapid recovery from injury to be fit for West Ham. The Czech midfielder suffered a hip injury against Liverpool a fortnight ago but is already back in contention. Andriy Yarmolenko is back in training but not ready to return, while Ryan Fredericks and Jack Wilshere are still sidelined.

Last season: West Ham 1 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 3 West Ham 1

Last five league matches: Arsenal D D D W W; West Ham L D L L W

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 20; Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) 18

Match odds: H 11-20 D 16-5 A 5-1

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Crystal Palace (12) v Watford (17)

Crystal Palace will welcome back Mamadou Sakho. The defender played 90 minutes for the under-23s on Monday and is likely to feature in the squad, while Jeffrey Schlupp has an outside chance of being included. The Eagles will be without Cenk Tosun and James Tomkins.

Watford will be without Daryl Janmaat and Gerard Deulofeu. Janmaat (knee) has not played since November 8 while Deulofeu suffered a serious knee injury during the win over Liverpool and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Watford 2, Watford 2 Crystal Palace 1

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L L W W; Watford L L D L W

Top scorers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 7; Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 6 & Troy Deeney (Watford) 6

Match odds: H 31-20 D 11-5 A 19-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Sheff Utd (8) v Norwich (20)

Defender Enda Stevens will be back in the Sheffield United squad after missing the FA Cup fifth-round win at Reading with a tight calf. John Fleck was also absent but the midfielder is likely to face the Canaries.

Ireland’s Enda Stevens (middle) is set to return to the Sheffield United line-up on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Ellis/Getty/AFP

Norwich could have defender Christoph Zimmermann in contention again following a hamstring problem. Forward Teemu Pukki and midfielder Alex Tettey have recovered from illness and Emi Buendia should be fit following cramp.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd D L W W D; Norwich L D L L W

Top scorers: Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 5 & John Fleck (Sheff Utd) 5; Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 11

Match odds: H 13-20 D 14-5 A 9-2

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

Southampton (13) v Newcastle (14)

Southampton will have winger Moussa Djenepo available. The Mali international missed the defeat at West Ham after being given compassionate leave following the death of his mother. Stuart Armstrong is out following a concussion, Will Smallbone is laid low by illness and Nathan Redmond (hip) is sidelined.

Newcastle will make a late check on full-back Javier Manquillo after he complained of soreness following two starts since his return from a hamstring injury. Defenders Ciaran Clark (ankle ligaments), Paul Dummett (hamstring), Jetro Willems (knee ligaments) and Emil Krafth (ankle) and striker Andy Carroll (hamstring) are still out.

Last season: Newcastle 3 Southampton 1, Southampton 0 Newcastle 0

Last five league matches: Southampton W L L W L; Newcastle D D L L D

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 18; Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) 6

Match odds: H 63-100 D 3-1 A 17-4

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Wolverhampton (6) v Brighton (15)

Jonny remains out for Wolves with the wing-back sidelined after suffering an ankle injury against Norwich last month. Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White will also miss out after suffering his own ankle injury playing for the under-23s but it is not thought to be serious.

Brighton boss Graham Potter reported no fresh selection concerns following last weekend’s defeat by Crystal Palace. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is training with the first-team squad following his recall from a loan spell at Boca Juniors. Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains unavailable.

Last season: Wolverhampton 0 Brighton 0, Brighton 1 Wolverhampton 0

Last five league matches: Wolverhampton L D D W W; Brighton L D D D L

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton) 22; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 8

Match odds: H 8-13 D 3-1 A 9-2

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Burnley (9) v Tottenham Hotspur (7) (kick-off 5.30pm, Sky Sports)

Burnley will again be without injured trio Ashley Barnes, Matt Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson. Striker Barnes is back in training following a hernia operation, full-back Lowton remains out with a knee problem while winger Gudmundsson continues to be frustrated with a calf niggle.

Jose Mourinho expects Hugo Lloris to be back in the Tottenham goal, having missed the last two games with a groin injury. Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Son Heung-min (arm) are still out.

Last season: Burnley 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Burnley W D W W D; Tottenham Hotspur W W W L L

Top scorers: Chris Wood (Burnley) 10; Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17

Match odds: H 17-10 D 9-4 A 17-10

Referee: Jonathan Moss (County Durham)

Sunday, March 8th

Chelsea (4) v Everton (11) (kick-off 2pm, Sky Sports)

Chelsea could be without nine frontline players. Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring) is doubtful along with Mateo Kovacic and Willian (both Achilles). Jorginho starts a two-match ban, N’Golo Kante (adductor) and Tammy Abraham (ankle) are also out while Andreas Christensen (knock), Christian Pulisic (adductor), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) are doubts.

Everton will be without full-back Seamus Coleman, who is expected to miss at least the next two matches with the thigh problem. Lucas Digne has recovered from a calf problem but Cenk Tosun has joined Morgan Schneiderlin (also knee) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) as a long-term absentee.

Last season: Everton 2 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 0 Everton 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea D D L W D; Everton D W W L D

Top scorers: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 15; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 15

Match odds: H 5-6 D 27-10 A 16-5

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Man Utd (5) v Man City (2) (kick-off 4.30pm, Sky Sports)

Bruno Fernandes will start for Manchester United against City on Sunday. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is a doubt, having missed the FA Cup win at Derby after rolling his ankle in training. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have not trained this week with knocks so will also need checking but Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out.

Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful for Manchester City after falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup final. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) continues to make progress. Defender Aymeric Laporte (hamstring) is still missing but Ederson will return in goal after sitting out the past two domestic cup games.

Last season: Man Utd 0 Man City 2, Man City 3 Man Utd 1

Last five league matches: Man Utd L D W W D; Man City D W L W W

Top scorers: Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 19; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 23

Match odds: H 17-4 D 16-5 A 8-13

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Monday, March 9th

Leicester (3) v Aston Villa (19) (kick-off 8pm, Sky Sports)

Jamie Vardy is expected to return to the Leicester squad. The striker has missed the last two matches with a calf injury but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is optimistic he will have his talisman back in contention. Leicester may be without left-back Ben Chilwell who is nursing a hamstring problem.

Aston Villa’s John McGinn is nearing a comeback from the fractured ankle which has sidelined him for three months, although will not feature on Monday. Boss Dean Smith has no other fitness concerns and could recall Pepe Reina after he was a substitute in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Last season: No Corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leicester W D D L L; Aston Villa D W L L L

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17; Mbwana Samatta (Aston Villa) 12

Match odds: H 4-11 D 4-1 A 15-2

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)