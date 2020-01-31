The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday, February 1st (Kick-off 3pm unless stated otherwise)

Leicester (3) v Chelsea (4) (12.30pm, BT Sport)

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to return to the starting line-up. After sustaining a glute injury in last week’s 4-1 home win over West Ham, Vardy started on the bench for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg defeat at Aston Villa, in which he came on as a 56th-minute sub. He has since trained with no ill effects. Brendan Rodgers goes into the game without Nampalys Mendy (knee) and Wes Morgan (illness).

Tammy Abraham faces a late fitness test after hobbling out of Chelsea’s 2-2 league draw with Arsenal and then missing the FA Cup victory at Hull. The 22-year-old trained on Friday, however, and could yet be fit to face the Foxes.

Last season: Leicester 0 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 0 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Leicester W W L L W; Chelsea W D W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 17; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 13

Match odds: H 31-20 D 13-5 A 13-8

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Bournemouth (18) v Aston Villa (16)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hopes to have both Jefferson Lerma (groin) and Diego Rico (unspecified) back after they missed Monday’s FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Arsenal. Forward Joshua King, who was linked with a deadline-day switch to Manchester United, continues to recover from a hamstring problem, while Chris Mepham (knee), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), Jack Stacey (thigh), Junior Stanislas (calf), Philip Billing (back), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), David Brooks (ankle) and Charlie Daniels (knee) all remain sidelined.

Villa boss Dean Smith faces a goalkeeping dilemma. Recent recruit Pepe Reina is fit again after recovering from a calf issue that forced him out of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Leicester on Tuesday, in which Orjan Nyland produced a man-of-the-match display. Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is also available again after being ineligible to face the Foxes. Smith remains without Wesley (knee), John McGinn (fractured ankle), Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf).

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Bournemouth L L L L W; Aston Villa L W L D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) 7; Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 7

Match odds: H 11-10 D 5-2 A 5-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Crystal Palace (11) v Sheff Utd (8)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will have a number of key players available. Andros Townsend is expected to return, alongside Patrick Van Aanholt and Christian Benteke, bringing an end to Palace’s injury crisis over the festive period. Luka Milivojevic is also eligible following a three-match suspension, however Mamadou Sakho and Jeffrey Schlupp are set to remain sidelined with long-term injuries, and Everton loanee Cenk Tosun will also be absent after he sustained a hamstring problem against Southampton.

New club-record signing Sander Berge could be included in the Sheffield United squad after joining from Genk on Thursday. David McGoldrick is a doubt after suffering a setback in his recovery from a foot injury. John Egan, Enda Stevens, George Baldock and John Fleck were among those rested in the FA Cup at Millwall last weekend and are expected to return to the Blades’ starting line-up.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace D D D D L; Sheff Utd L L W D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 6; John Fleck and Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 5

Match odds: H 21-10 D 21-10 A 29-20

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Liverpool (1) v Southampton (9) (Premier Sports)

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is expected to be fit after being forced off with cramp in Wednesday’s win at West Ham. Adam Lallana has returned to training after a virus kept him sidelined for the last three matches. Fellow midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle) and James Milner (hamstring) and forward Sadio Mane (also hamstring) should all be ready to return after Liverpool’s mid-season break.

Southampton will be without Stuart Armstrong as the midfielder faces around three weeks of recovery from a hip problem. Defender Jannik Vestergaard (concussion) and forward Shane Long (knee) are expected to be available again, but new loan signing Kyle Walker-Peters will not be included as the full-back continues to settle into his new club after moving from Tottenham. Yan Valery has resumed full training following a viral infection, while Cedric Soares has joined Arsenal on loan.

Last season: Southampton 1 Liverpool 3, Liverpool 3 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W W W W; Southampton D W W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 12; Danny Ings (Southampton) 14

Match odds: H 27-100 D 24-5 A 10-1

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Newcastle (14) v Norwich (20)

Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro could be handed Newcastle debuts . Tottenham full-back Rose joined fellow loanee and Inter Milan winger Lazaro on Tyneside on Thursday and will go straight into the squad for the showdown with the Canaries. Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey could be out for another three weeks with a hamstring problem, while defenders Emil Krafth (ankle), Jetro Willems (knee), Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo (both hamstring) and Florian Lejeune (groin), and strikers Andy Carroll (hip), Dwight Gayle and (hamstring) Yoshinori Muto (knock) are still sidelined.

Norwich expect to have midfielders Todd Cantwell (hamstring) and Emi Buendia (quadricep) available. Ibrahim Amadou is also fit again following a knee problem, but defender Ben Godfrey will serve out the last of his three-game suspension. Centre-back Timm Klose is a long-term absentee as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle L L D W D; Norwich D D L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle) 5; Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 11

Match odds: H 6-5 D 12-5 A 23-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Watford (19) v Everton (12)

Danny Welbeck returns for Watford having been sidelined since October with a hamstring injury. Will Hughes is also back in the squad following a knee problem, but Ismaila Sarr (hamstring) and Kiko Femenia (knee) remain sidelined. Tom Cleverley (foot) has returned to training, but the game against Everton will come too soon for the midfielder.

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has suffered a fresh setback in his recovery from a long-term groin problem which could require further surgery. Andre Gomes is also missing still but Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi are available, having used the long break since the 2-2 draw with Newcastle on January 21st to get back to full fitness.

Last season: Watford 1 Everton 0, Everton 2 Watford 2

Last five league matches: Watford W W W D L; Everton W L W D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Troy Deeney (Watford) 5; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 10

Match odds: H 9-5 D 23-10 A 31-20

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

West Ham (17) v Brighton (15)

New signing Tomas Soucek will be in the West Ham squad. Boss David Moyes will assess the fitness of the Czech midfielder, who has joined initially on loan for the rest of the season from Slavia Prague, before deciding whether he should start. Michail Antonio (hamstring) will also be checked over while Felipe Anderson (back), Ryan Fredericks (hamstring), Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh) and Jack Wilshere (hernia) are still out.

Brighton are without defender Shane Duffy after he suffered a shin injury in training. The Seagulls are hoping the centre-half will be back to face Watford next weekend. Left-back Dan Burn (collarbone) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) are still absent.

Last season: West Ham 2 Brighton 2, Brighton 1 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: West Ham W L D L L; Brighton W D L D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 6; Neal Maupay (Brighton) 7

Match odds: H 31-20 D 12-5 A 7-4

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Man Utd (5) v Wolves (7) (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

New signing Bruno Fernandes comes straight into the Manchester United squad following his big-money move from Sporting Lisbon. Nemanja Matic is suspended following his sending off against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, while Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined. Marcos Rojo has left the club to join Estudiantes on loan, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Angel Gomes and James Garner will play for the Under-23s on Friday evening.

Willy Boly will return to the Wolves squad having been out since October with a broken fibula. New signing Daniel Podence is also expected to be involved and the attacking midfielder could make his debut at some stage on Saturday evening.

Last season: Wolves 2 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 1 Wolves 1

Last five league matches: Man Utd W L W L L; Wolves L L D W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 14; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 11

Match odds: H 6-5 D 11-5 A 5-2

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

New Spurs signing Steven Bergwijn could make his debut on Sunday. Photograph: Jerry Lampen/EPA

Sunday, February 2nd

Burnley (13) v Arsenal (10) (2pm, Sky Sports)

New signing Josh Brownhill could be included in the Burnley squad after joining for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, with striker Nahki Wells moving in the opposite direction. Defender Phil Bardsley will return to contention following a back problem, but midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) and striker Ashley Barnes (hernia operation) are still out.

Arsenal have captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and centre-back David Luiz available after suspension. On-loan defender Pablo Mari could make the bench after joining from Flamengo while Shkodran Mustafi (ankle) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) will be assessed. Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain absent alongside new signing Cedric Soares (knee).

Last season: Burnley 1 Arsenal 3, Arsenal 3 Burnley 1

Last five league matches: Burnley L L L W W; Arsenal L W D D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 10; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 14

Match odds: H 27-10 D 5-2 A 21-20

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Tottenham (6) v Man City (2) (4pm, Sky Sports)

Tottenham could hand an immediate debut to Steven Bergwijn following his £25million move from PSV. Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Ben Davies (ankle) will all miss out.

Manchester City will check on defender Aymeric Laporte. The Frenchman returned to action after almost five months out with a knee injury at Sheffield United on January 21 but he has not been risked in the last two matches as his return is carefully managed. Ederson will return in goal after sitting out cup matches against Fulham and Manchester United. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only major absentee but he could be back in action in the coming weeks, while Angelino has joined RB Leipzig on loan.

Last season: Man City 1 Tottenham 0, Tottenham 0 Man City 1

Last five league matches: Tottenham D L L D W; Man City W W W D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 11; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 16

Match odds: H 5-1 D 17-5 A 52-100

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)