The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday

Brighton (12) v Fulham (11)

Brighton captain Bruno could be in contention to feature against Fulham. The Spanish right-back has returned to training following an ankle injury. Centre-back Lewis Dunk remains a major doubt with an ankle problem, while Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo (fitness) and Romania forward Florin Andone (groin) are definitely out.

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney after the skipper injured his foot in last week’s win over Burnley and will now spend a number of weeks on the sidelines, where he will be joined by Neeskens Kebano (ankle). Tim Ream (knock) and Floyd Ayite also miss out as Slavisa Jokanovic is likely to revert to his strongest line-up after the midweek game in the Carabao Cup.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brighton L L L W L; Fulham W L L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Anders Dreyer, Shane Duffy, Pascal Gross & Glenn Murray (Brighton) 1; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 3

Match odds: H 5-4 A 11-5 D 23-10

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

Chelsea (3) v Bournemouth (6)

Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic could start at Stamford Bridge for the first time this season as Chelsea take on Bournemouth. Hazard and Kovacic, who is on loan from Real Madrid, made their first starts of the season at Newcastle last week. Playmaker Cesc Fabregas remains out with a knee injury and is Chelsea’s only injury absentee.

Changes are anticipated from Bournemouth. Scotland winger Ryan Fraser was the only player to start last Saturday’s draw with Everton and Tuesday’s Carabao Cup victory over MK Dons. Midfielder Jefferson Lerma and left-back Diego Rico could feature again, but forward Junior Stanislas (knee) and midfielder Kyle Taylor (muscle problem) remain out.

Last season: Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 3, Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 1

Last five league matches: Chelsea D L W W W; AFC Bournemouth W W W W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Pedro (Chelsea) 2; Ryan Fraser & Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 2

Match odds: H 2-7 A 17-2 D 9-2

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Crystal Palace (10) v Southampton (17)

James Tomkins faces a late fitness test as the central defender has been struggling with a minor calf injury, so Martin Kelly is in contention to continue to deputise if he is ruled out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will vie for selection at right-back with Joel Ward, but Scott Dann and Connor Wickham remain long-term absentees.

Southampton will check on the fitness of Danny Ings as the striker is nursing a foot problem which saw him miss the Carabao Cup win at Brighton. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg missed that game through suspension but is available again. Saints boss Mark Hughes made 10 changes in the cup, with only Mohamed Elyounoussi remaining from the team that started against Leicester.

Last season: Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 2, Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace W W W L L; Southampton W L D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 2; Charlie Austin, Ryan Bertrand & Danny Ings (Southampton) 1,

Match odds: H 10-11 A 3-1 D 5-2

Referee: Martin Atkinson (W Yorkshire)

Everton (8) v Huddersfield (19)

Everton are without eight first-team players for the visit of Huddersfield. Midfielders Idrissa Gana Gueye (knee), Andre Gomes (hamstring) and James McCarthy (leg), forward Bernard (muscle strain), defenders Michael Keane (head), Phil Jagielka (knee) and Yerry Mina (foot) are all injured and Richarlison is suspended.

Huddersfield will be without suspended midfielder Jonathan Hogg following his straight red card in last week’s goalless home draw against Cardiff. Goalkeeper Ben Hamer is sidelined due to the knee injury which forced him off last weekend, so Jonas Lossl retains his place, while winger Ramadan Sobhi (knee) is also unavailable.

Last season: Huddersfield 0 Everton 2, Everton 2 Huddersfield 0

Last five league matches: Everton D L D W D; Huddersfield D L L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Richarlison (Everton) 3; Jon Stankovic (Huddersfield) 1,

Match odds: H 1-2 A 6-1 D 29-10

Referee: Stuart Atwell (Nuneaton)

Leicester (7) v Liverpool (1)

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy will miss out as he serves the last match of a three-game suspension. Matty James remains sidelined with an Achilles problem. Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu is still awaiting his Leicester debut after his summer switch from Freiburg.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to stick with an unchanged side for the fourth successive match. Captain Jordan Henderson has been a substitute in all three matches so far and fellow midfielder and new signing Fabinho has not even made the last two squads. Defender Dejan Lovren (hip) is still sidelined.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Leicester 1, Leicester 2 Liverpool 3

Last five league matches: Leicester W L L W W; Liverpool L W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Christian Fuchs, Rachid Ghezzal, Demarai Gray, Kelechi Iheanacho, Vicente Iborra, James Maddison, Harry Maguire & Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 1, ; Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 3

Match odds: H 11-2 A 4-9 D 7-2

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Man City (5) v Newcastle (16)

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns after the 1-1 draw at Wolves last weekend saw Kevin De Bruyne (knee), Danilo (ankle) and Claudio Bravo (Achilles) miss out and that trio remain sidelined. Nineteen-year-old goalkeeper Aro Muric is set to be in the squad again having been on the bench at Molineux after being recalled from his loan at NAC Breda.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles will return to the Newcastle squad after the defender missed the defeats by Chelsea and Nottingham Forest with an ankle injury amid reports of a training ground bust-up. Full-back Javier Manquillo (calf) and midfielders Jonjo Shelvey (thigh) and Matt Ritchie (knee) are still out and Isaac Hayden completes his three-match ban.

Last season: Man City 3 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 0 Man City 1

Last five league matches: Man City W W W W D; Newcastle L W L D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Sergio Aguero (Man City) 5; Joselu (Newcastle) 2

Match odds: H 1-12 A 20-1 D 10-1

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

West Ham (20) v Wolves (14)

Marko Arnautovic has been passed fit ahead of West Ham’s home game against Wolves. The Austrian forward suffered a knee injury at Arsenal last Saturday but has trained this week with no problems. Captain Mark Noble is also available after a back injury but Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid remain long-term absentees.

Wolves could revert back to the side which drew 1-1 with Manchester City last weekend. Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes for the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Sheffield Wednesday. Record #18million signing Adama Traore is still pushing for a full league debut but Ivan Cavaleiro (back) is out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: West Ham D W L L L; Wolves D L D L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 2; Willy Boly, Leo Bonatini, Helder Costa, Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves (Wolves) 1,

Match odds: H 6-4 A 9-5 D 23-10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Sunday

Burnley (18) v Man Utd (13)

Burnley are set to be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson again as a hamstring injury suffered at Fulham forced him to miss the Europa League clash with Olympiakos, with teenager Dwight McNeil taking his place. Sean Dyche made seven changes for that match and Chris Wood, Jack Cork, James Tarkowski and Joe Hart are set to return. Ben Gibson is available after being suspended for the European match.

Manchester United will be without injured duo Sergio Romero and Diogo Dalot. The latter is recovering from a knee operation and Romero has been out with his own knee problem but both were expected to face Stoke in and under-23s match on Friday night. Marcos Rojo is edging closer to a first-team return but Phil Jones will miss the trip.

Last season: Burnley 0 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 2 Burnley 2

Last five league matches: Burnley L L D L L; Man Utd D W W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Jack Cork, James Tarkowski and Chris Wood (Burnley) 2; Paul Pogba (Man Utd) 2

Match odds: H 9-2 A 13-20 D 27-10

Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

Cardiff (15) v Arsenal (9)

Cardiff could be without Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Junior Hoilett. Mendez-Laing has been ruled out for three months after damaging knee ligaments, and Hoilett faces a fitness test on a groin injury that has ruled him out for two weeks. Aron Gunnarsson will not return until after the international break because of a knee injury.

Mesut Ozil has recovered from illness and is available for Arsenal after the 29-year-old missed last weekend’s win over West Ham. He has trained all week and could return in south Wales. Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Sead Kolasinac (knee), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle) are missing as Lucas Torreira pushes for his first start.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Cardiff W D L D D; Arsenal L W L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff) 1, ; Nacho Monreal, Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan & Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) 1,

Match odds: H 24-5 A 4-7 D 29-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Watford (4) v Tottenham (2)

Gerard Deulofeu is back in training and could even feature when Watford host Tottenham. The former Barcelona star has been battling a groin strain but is closing on a return. Miguel Britos has shaken off a knock, leaving Tom Cleverley with Achilles trouble as Watford’s only long-term absentee.

Tottenham will be without goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris at Watford. Lloris has a thigh injury and will be joined on the sidelines by Moussa Dembele (hamstring). Erik Lamela (hamstring) will be assessed, Victor Wanyama (knee) is back in full training. Son Heung-min is still away on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Games.

Last season: Tottenham 2 Watford 0, Watford 1 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Watford W L W W W; Tottenham W W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 3; Lucas Moura (Tottenham) 3

Match odds: H 4-1 A 6-10 D 16-5

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands).