The English FA to appeal decision to clear José Mourinho

The English Football Association has confirmed that it is appealing against an independent commission’s decision to clear José Mourinho of using foul language following Manchester United’s 3-2 win against Newcastle.

United’s manager will be on the touchline for Sunday’s derby at Manchester City regardless of the FA’s move because the appeal will not be heard this week. It may take place towards the end of next week.

Mourinho was charged with improper conduct for remarks he made in his native Portuguese as he left the field at Old Trafford after the comeback win against Newcastle. The charge was vigorously contested.

Mourinho argued that the phrase, though rude, would not be regarded as abusive, insulting or improper by the average Portuguese person, especially in the context of the dramatic victory.

He regarded his words, which included “filhos da puta” – literally “sons of a whore” – as an personal expression of relief, hapiness and determination. The manager argued they were more akin to “hell yeah”.

The commission concluded that, in context, Mourinho’s words were not worthy of punishment. The FA disagrees and its appeal means Mourinho could face a fine or touchline ban if the verdict is overturned.

