Tanguy Ndombele undergoing medical at Spurs in €72m deal

Tanguy Ndombele is in London to undertake a medical at Tottenham, as his move from Lyon edges closer to completion. The London club have agreed a fee of €62m plus €10m in add-ons for the midfielder, which would shatter their transfer record – the €47m paid to Ajax for Davinson Sánchez in 2017.

The 22-year-old’s personal terms are not expected to be a problem and, although the deal is not done, Spurs are confident they are poised to land Mauricio Pochettino’s No 1 summer target.

Spurs have come to believe that despite late interest from Manchester United, Ndombele wants to join them. Pochettino has convinced him that the next step of his career would be best served at Spurs and Ndombele was impressed when shown around the training ground.

Jean-Michel Aulas, the Lyon chairman, has maintained that Ndombele is worth €75m and, if the deal proceeds as expected, he will have virtually got his price. What Spurs will get is a player to quicken the pulse; a central midfielder to replace Mousa Dembélé and who mixes skill and electric dribbling with raw power.

Roma are considering a move for the Spurs centre-half Toby Alderweireld, and the idea has been floated that the Italian club’s midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo could be part of a deal. That would involve Spurs paying a surplus because Alderweireld is available for €28m this month under a clause in his contract and Zaniolo, a 20-year-old prospect, is rated in the €45m bracket.

Spurs are open to bids for the full-backs Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose and they have put them forward to Roma, only to be told there is no interest in either. However, Roma would be open to taking Alderweireld, who has entered the final year on his contract and can be signed for €28m – provided that the transfer is completed at least 14 days before this summer’s window closes on 8 August.

Roma, who finished sixth in Serie A, are looking for one or two central defenders after selling Kostas Manolas to Napoli for €36m and they also like Marc Bartra at Real Betis. Alderweireld is weighing up whether to see out the final year on his deal at Spurs.

Zaniolo is on Spurs’s wish-list after his breakthrough season at Roma and the London club have held talks with his representatives. There remains the expectation that Spurs will sell their playmaker Christian Eriksen, which would greatly help to balance the books, after he announced that he wanted a new challenge at another club. Real Madrid are interested in him, as are Juventus, whose new manager, Maurizio Sarri, is a big fan.

Trippier’s future has been under the spotlight and, if he leaves, it could see Spurs move for either the Norwich right-back Max Aarons or Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon. Spurs are keen to sign Sessegnon’s twin brother, Ryan, also of Fulham, who is rated at €28m.

Tottenham have completed the signing of the winger Jack Clarke from Leeds for around £10m (€11.1m), rising to a possible £11.5m (€12.9), and have loaned the 18-year-old back to Elland Road for the 2019-20 season. – Guardian