Takumi Minamino set for medical at Liverpool

Japanese Red Bull Salzburg playmaker is expected to join Anfield club by January 1st

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Red Bull Salzburg playmaker Takumi Minamino is set to have a medical at Liverpool on Wednesday ahead of his proposed €8.5m move. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Red Bull Salzburg playmaker Takumi Minamino is set to have a medical at Liverpool on Wednesday ahead of his proposed €8.5million move.

The Reds triggered the Japan international’s release clause last week, just a couple of days after facing him for the second time in the Champions League group stage.

Providing no problems are encountered the 24-year-old will become a Liverpool player on January 1st.

It is anticipated Minamino would go straight into Jurgen Klopp’s squad and could be available for the FA Cup third round tie at home to Everton four days later.

The deal is viewed by Liverpool as outstandingly good value as they believe the player’s market value is three times what they are paying for him.

But having kept tabs on him since 2013, sporting director Michael Edwards and his recruitment team became aware of his release clause and acted quickly when interest was expressed from Manchester United, Borussia Munchengladbach and AC Milan.

Minamino, who impressed in his two Champions League outings against Liverpool this season, has scored nine times in 22 appearances this season.

