Sunderland sack beleaguered manager Chris Coleman

Short agrees to sell League One-bound club to group led by Eastleigh Town chairman
Chris Coleman has been sacked as Sunderland manager. Photograph: Nigel Roddis/Getty

Sunderland have sacked manager Chris Coleman after failing to keep the club in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 47-year-old left his role as Wales national team boss to succeed Simon Grayson at the Stadium of Light last November.

But Coleman could not prevent the Black Cats from suffering relegation during his five months in charge.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Sunderland AFC announces that manager Chris Coleman and his assistant Kit Symons have been released from their contracts.

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Chris and Kit for their tireless efforts in what has been a hugely disappointing season for everyone involved with the club.

“The club is unable to make further comment at this time.”

Meanwhile owner Ellis Short has agreed to sell the club to a group led by Stewart Donald, the chairman of National League side Eastleigh, the Wearside club have announced.

