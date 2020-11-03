Struggling Sheffield Wednesday end Bournemouth’s unbeaten record

Championship round-up: Barry Bannan penalty enough to earn the points at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan scores from the penalty spot during the Championship match against Bournemouth at Hillsborough. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan scores from the penalty spot during the Championship match against Bournemouth at Hillsborough. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

 

Bournemouth lost English football’s last unbeaten record after Barry Bannan’s penalty gave struggling Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 Championship victory at Hillsborough.

Bannan tucked away the decisive spot-kick in the 71st minute after Josh Windass was bundled over by Steve Cook, who was red-carded.

Wednesday also finished with 10 men after Kadeem Harris was dismissed for violent conduct at the death.

Norwich stretched their unbeaten run to six matches but it was a frustrating night at Carrow Road as they were held to a goalless draw by Millwall.

The Canaries, who had taken 13 points from a possible 15 leading into the game, dominated for long periods but found the visitors in a determined frame of mind and could find no way through.

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski was in fine form, making a number of good stops, while at the other end the Lions rarely troubled Tim Krul, although substitute Shaun Williams nearly won it at the death with a shot which clipped the angle of post and crossbar.

Andre Ayew secured a 1-1 draw for Swansea at Brentford after Ivan Toney had scored his 10th goal of the season.

The Bees took the lead in style, Bryan Mbeumo’s powerful run finding the overlapping Mathias Jensen who crossed first time for Toney to slam home.

But Ayew equalised with 12 minutes to go, bundling home Matt Grimes’s low right-wing cross from close range to set up a nail-biting finale.

Ayew thought he had earned the Swans all three points with the last touch of the game but his powerful header from Grimes’s free-kick was ruled out for offside.

Bristol City scored twice in the closing moments to snatch a 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

Jay Dasilva tapped home from a yard out with 13 minutes to go from a cross by Antoine Semenyo.

And Jamie Paterson won it for City six minutes later with a fine finish from the edge of the box

Huddersfield led at the break following Josh Koroma’s 43rd-minute opener.

Goals from Junior Hoilett, a Joe Ralls penalty and Harry Wilson gave Cardiff a 3-0 win at Barnsley, while Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at Blackburn.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.