Stoke match stopped after James McClean reports sectarian abuse

Huddersfield Town are investigating sectarian abuse of Stoke City’s James McClean after their Championship meeting on New Year’s Day.

Stoke ran out 5-2 winners at the John Smith’s Stadium but the game was stopped during the second half after Irish international McClean reported abuse from the crowd to referee James Linington who then went and spoke to both managers.

Shortly afterwards an announcement was made over the PA system saying “offensive behaviour is affecting the game and will not be tolerated,” which McClean greeted with applause.

Afterwards, Stoke City head of media and communications Fraser Nicholson said that it’s not the first time the winger has reported such abuse.

“Just to provide some context for that, James McClean is being encouraged to report abuse that he receives that’s of a sectarian nature to the match official. He did it on Boxing Day when he was subjected to it by Sheffield Wednesday fans and obviously felt the need to do it again.”

McClean has regularly received sectarian abuse during his career in England and in November the FA launched an investigation after he was abused on a number of occasions for not wearing a rememberance poppy.

After Wednesday’s match both managers commended McClean for reporting the abuse.

“He’s 100% right to do so,” said Stoke manager Michael O’Neill.

“There’s no place for this in football stadiums, obviously there’s no place for sectarianism or racism, abuse of players or supporters or anyone for that matter.”

Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley also echoed that sentiments.

“There is no place for discrimination in 2020,” he said.

“I know the club will think exactly the same and we will investigate the situation and make sure the people involved in it are duly punished – and so they should be - because any type of discrimination to me is unacceptable.”