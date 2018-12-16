Spurs lose Eric Dier for festive programme after he has appendix removed

Midfielder contacted club’s medical staff after suffering acute abdominal pain

Eric Dier has had surgery to remove his appendix and is expected to return to training in January, Tottenham have announced. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Eric Dier has had surgery to remove his appendix and is expected to return to training in January, Tottenham have announced.

The 24-year-old was not part of Spurs’ matchday 18 on Saturday when they beat Burnley 1-0 at Wembley.

Tottenham said in a statement on their official website on Sunday: “Eric Dier has undergone surgery to remove his appendix.

“The England international midfielder was diagnosed with appendicitis after contacting our medical staff due to acute abdominal pain.

“He received immediate treatment to assess and then remove the appendix.

“He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and it is expected he will return to training with the squad in January.

“Along with our medical staff, we wish to thank the NHS for their excellent treatment of Eric.”

Dier has started 13 of third-placed Tottenham’s 17 Premier League games this term.

