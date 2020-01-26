Spurs closing in on deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Bergwijn

Tottenham are closing in on a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, having made an offer of €30 million for him. The 22-year-old, who operates off the left flank but can play as a No 10, has travelled to London to finalise his personal terms and undertake a medical.

PSV, however, are furious, claiming that they do not have an agreement with Spurs over the fee. The Dutch club value him at more than €30 million. They had forbidden Bergwijn from going to London, only for him to travel regardless.

Bergwijn had called PSV interim manager Ernest Faber to tell him that he did not want to be selected for a home game against FC Twente, which ended in a 1-1 draw. He was immediately stood down.

“It’s his choice,” Faber said. “We only need players who are 100 per cent focused on PSV.”

Spurs are ready to sell Christian Eriksen to Internazionale for €20 million, and they have identified Bergwijn as someone to increase their attacking options. Leicester have also shown an interest in a player who is a strong candidate to start for the Netherlands at Euro 2020. Bergwijn had been a target for Sevilla last summer, only to stay put and sign a new contract, which runs until 2023.

Spurs have already signed midfielder Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan with an option to make the deal permanent as they contend with a serious injury to Moussa Sissoko.

José Mourinho also wants a new striker with Harry Kane out until mid-April at least with a ruptured hamstring tendon.

