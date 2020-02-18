Son Heung-min out for several weeks with broken arm

José Mourinho has said he fears Son Heung-min will miss the rest of the season after the forward fractured his right arm in Tottenham’s win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Son suffered the injury in a first-minute challenge with Villa’s Ezri Konsa and though he completed the 90 minutes and scored twice, he faces surgery. It leaves Tottenham desperately short up front, with Harry Kane also a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

A club statement had said Son was “expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks” but Mourinho said: “I’m not going to count on him again this season. If he plays two or three games then it’s because he [the press officer] is very optimistic, but I’m not counting on him.”

Mourinho added: “We are going to miss him. The club wrote a nice statement. If I was the one to write the statement I would write different. We miss him. The situation couldn’t be worse. That is obvious. There is nothing we can do.

“We are going to play with the players we have available. I was worried about not having attacking options on the bench – now I don’t have attacking options on the pitch.”

Son has been deputising as the main frontman since Kane’s injury but with both players now missing, Lucas Moura or untested youngster Troy Parrott may be required to step in.

“My thoughts are that Troy Parrott is not ready,” Mourinho said, though the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international could be considered for some playing time.