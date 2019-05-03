Solskjaer will stick with ‘fantastic’ De Gea against Huddersfield

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that out-of-sorts David De Gea will start Manchester United’s Premier League clash at Huddersfield.

So impressive for so long at Old Trafford, the club’s player of the year in four of the past five seasons has endured a torrid time of late.

Goalkeeper De Gea’s latest mistake allowed Chelsea to seal a 1-1 draw last weekend but Solskjaer will keep faith with the Spain international, but deputy Sergio Romero’s injury eased that decision.

“I would think so, yeah — or he will play,” Solskjaer said. “Sergio was injured yesterday so he didn’t train. He tweaked his knee and David’s been training well this week.

“Of course we (trust him), he’s been fantastic this season.”

Solskjaer continued: “Towards the end now he’s been in headlines maybe for the wrong reasons, but, as I’ve said so many times, he has to deal with that.

“The goalkeeping department are a fantastic group together, with Emilio (Alvarez, goalkeeping coach), Sergio, Lee (Grant) and David.

“They’ve been such a tight-knit group, so they’ve experienced better times obviously than just now but he’s ready for Sunday.”

Asked if Romero would have started at Huddersfield if he had not sustained a knee injury, Solskjaer said: “Ifs and buts and hypothetical questions. Sergio knows how highly I rate him.”

Eric Bailly will miss Sunday’s trip with a season-ending medial ligament injury in his right knee, while Solskjaer ruled out teenager Mason Greenwood with an issue of his own.

Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard were conspicuous by their absence from Wednesday’s part-open training session, with United juggling a few injury issues ahead of facing Huddersfield.

“We’ve got a few niggles and a few injuries,” said Solskjaer.

“We’ve still got two days, today and tomorrow, to see who gets on the pitch, we missed a few last week.”