Solskjaer wary of the threat of former United old boy Rooney

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has warned that Wayne Rooney will want to prove there is “life in an old dog” when facing Manchester United for Derby County in Thursday’s FA Cup fifth round tie.

The 34-year-old left United for Everton in the summer of 2017 after a glittering 13-year career in which he became the club’s record goalscorer with a tally of 253 and claimed 12 major honours. He joined Derby as player-coach in January after a spell at DC United in MLS.

Solskjær is a former United teammate of Rooney and was asked about the danger he poses.

“He’s a threat in and around the box, at set-plays and in this game Wayne will show what he can do – he will want to prove there is still fight in the old dog,” said the manager.

“We’ve got to be on our toes and don’t give him any space in midfield. He’s got that [Paul] Scholesy-like passing range.

“He’s been a fantastic player for Manchester United and he played here for so long, he’s the club’s top scorer, won so many trophies. I don’t think the fans underrated him – everyone appreciates what he did for us. He’s still welcome, still comes to Old Trafford and will get a good reception from our away fans.”

The Norwegian also joked about what would happen if Rooney scores against United.

“Wazza gave absolutely everything for this club but any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goals tally,” he said.

Rooney, who will face United for a third time, was Solskjær’s son’s favourite footballer when at the club.

“He was Noah’s fave player,” said the 47-year-old. “Not just because what he did as a player but the human being he was in and around the place.”

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, is nearing a return following ankle surgery.

“Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with us full-time until next week and then let’s see how long that will take, he needs time to get his football-fitness back,” Solskjær said.

Liverpool were knocked out of the cup by Chelsea on Tuesday night meaning they cannot now emulate United’s 1999 Treble-winning team. Solskjær, who was a prominent member of that side, believes the feat may never be repeated.

“We hope we’re going to do it again but it’s a difficult task and more or less impossible,” he said. “There are so many good teams around [now], it has changed domestically. It was either us or Arsenal in ’99 and now there’s more of us.”

– Guardian