Solskjær suggests Pogba could sign new contract

French player is arguably in his best form for United since he returned five years ago, being voted club’s player of the month for January

Jamie Jackson

Paul Pogba: Manchester United are in an “open dialogue” with the midfielder. Photograph: PA Photo

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has suggested Paul Pogba could sign a new contract, with the manager revealing Manchester United are in an “open dialogue” with the midfielder.

Pogba is in arguably his best form for United since he returned five years ago, being voted the club’s player of the month for January following impressive displays that included winners at Fulham and Burnley.

If Pogba extends his United career this would come after his agent, Mino Raiola, claimed in December that the 27-year-old should leave because of being “unhappy” at the club.

Pogba’s terms expire in summer 2022, and Solskjær was asked whether a fresh deal may be agreed.

“We’ve got a good open dialogue with Paul so what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us,” he said. “I’m just happy he’s focused and playing really well. He’s happy within himself and that’s important: you can see Paul enjoying football himself with a red shirt on.

“Our conversations remain private of course. But, for example, Paul is a Man United player through and through. He’s been here in two spells. He came as a kid, he’s learnt about the history of the club, the passion of the club. He wants to do the best for Man United when he’s here, and I think we’ve seen that – that he really cares for his team and he’s trying to be as successful as everyone else.”

United host Everton on Saturday hoping for a win that would draw them level with Manchester City on 47 points, albeit having played two games more. Pep Guardiola’s side have won 13 consecutive matches in all competitions, including 10 in the league.

Solskjær said his team had to emulate City to be champions. “The consistency has to be there, so if you want to win you have to earn it and deserve it. At the moment Man City have put a long string together, and it’s up to the rest who want to be there to follow suit.”

– Guardian

