Solskjær says eventual first defeat will not daunt United

Interim Manchester United boss also insists out-of-favour Lukaku will get plenty of games

Jamie Jackson

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

 

Ole Gunnar Solskjær believes his management of Manchester United will face a different test when a game is finally lost but is confident he and the players will respond.

United have won all six of the Norwegian’s matches in advance of Brighton’s visit today. This represents the best start from any United manager, yet Solskjær accepts that how he and the team respond to defeat will be telling.

“Yes, we will lose a game,” he said. “Yes, we will have to react to it and get up the next morning. I’ve seen enough to know they have the character to turn it round, and I know I do have that character.”

United have not gone behind since Solskjær replaced José Mourinho. “It’s a different kind of test for me and the players. How do we react? How do the players react when we go 1-0 down? How do I react when we go 1-0 down? I’ve been 1-0 down a few times in my career as a manager but I haven’t had the quality of players like I have now. I have to say that I’m looking forward to seeing them go one goal down and turning it around because they’ve done it so many times this year.”

Big personality

Solskjær’s settled front three has consisted of Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, with Romelu Lukaku kept out as the No 9. But the caretaker insisted last season’s top scorer was still in his plans. “He’s a big part of the squad, definitely, with his personality around the place,” he said. “There’s no one scoring as many goals as him in training.

“There are the three who play the most but then you’ve got Rom, you’ve got Juan [Mata] , you’ve got Alexis [Sánchez] – I’ve got a front six I can rotate with and Rom is definitely going to be playing games.”

He is confident all will be kept content. “I used to be one of four strikers when we played with two,” the former United player said. “Now we have six forwards and we play with three most of the time. We’ll be okay to be able to rotate and there’s enough games and playing time.

“It’s about taking the chances when you get them, and to be fair, Rom has scored three already and Marcus has scored three.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.