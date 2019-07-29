Solskjær’s son Noah in Kristiansund squad for Manchester United friendly

19-year-old midfielder could make his first-team debut against his father’s club

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s son Noah could make his first-team debut for Kristiansund against Manchester in a friendly match on Tuesday. Photograph: Fred Lee/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s son Noah could make his first-team debut against Manchester United after being included in the Kristiansund squad that will face his dad’s side in a friendly in Oslo on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made his way through the junior ranks and been training with the senior team, who play in the Norwegian top flight, and he and several other young players have been rewarded with call-ups for the prestigious friendly.

“While his dad was a deadly effective player the closer he got to the box, Noah is more the kind of player to create attacks. He has a lot of skills and he has football in him. Noah has gone to a good school,” Kristiansund coach Christian Michelsen said of the tall playmaker.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a transfer to Serie A side Inter Milan, has not made the journey to Norway.

