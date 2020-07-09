Solskjær hopeful Paul Pogba will sign new Man United deal

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is hopeful Paul Pogba will sign a new contract despite the midfielder previously stating there was doubt regarding his future at Manchester United.

The midfielder has impressed since football’s return last month, having not featured for United since St Stephen’s Day and failed to start since September because of injury.

Solskjær has recently secured the midfielders Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay on fresh deals and was asked whether Pogba could be next. His terms expire in a year and the club have an option to trigger a further season.

“Hopefully we can do something,” the manager said. “I know that since Paul’s come back he’s looking better and better. He’s enjoying his football and let’s see where it takes us. I can’t comment on [any] discussion between player and the club but of course we want to keep the best players around the club.

“We want to build a squad for the future and Scott and Nemanja are [of] a similar [status] but at different stages in their careers. One at the start, one really experienced one. We also need players in the mid-range group.”

New challenge

After August’s 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford Pogba stated that “this question mark remains” over his future, having said earlier in the summer that it could be time for a new challenge.

United host Aston Villa on Thursday night and Solskjær, who has been linked with Jack Grealish, would not be drawn regarding whether a creative player such as Villa’s captain was a priority in the next window.

“I don’t think this is the place for me to discuss our priorities in the transfer market,” he said. “We’ve been linked with many good players and every individual linked with Man United looks at it as a compliment. There’s no need for me to discuss [which areas] we’re going to try and strengthen.”

Solskjær is clear that the market will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. “There’s got to be realism,” he said. “The whole world has changed both financially and the perception we’ve got on values so every time I put the case in front of Ed [Woodward, executive vice-chairman] I think it’s a sensible one and a realistic one.

“I’ve proven to the club I’ve always got the club in the front of my mind and the best for the club. I don’t think short term or personally this would fit me for a short space of time. I always think long term and try to make good deals. I’m always quite careful with money, personal money as well.”

– Guardian