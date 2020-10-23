Solskjær defends media ‘target’ Mason Greenwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is not concerned that Mason Greenwood is “making a target” of himself, the manager stating that this comes with the territory of playing for Manchester United.

Greenwood enjoyed a breakthrough season last year, scoring 17 goals. He made his England debut against Iceland in September but was then sent home by Gareth Southgate after the manager learned that Greenwood had invited a woman to the team hotel in breach of coronavirus rules.

The 19-year-old missed United’s wins at Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain because of a minor injury but has also been warned by the club regarding his discipline. Solskjær was asked whether it is an issue that Greenwood might be making a target of himself.

“You do when you play well and I’m not concerned at all with Mason making a target of himself, because he came in, played fantastic, played against Tottenham in [his] first league game [last December], was brilliant, and kicked on,” he said.

Mistake

“Yeah, he made a mistake with England and suddenly the whole English press go after him and that’s something we have got to look after. He’s a fantastic boy to work with.

“He’s got a good family behind him, he has had a good background in the academy and he’s a good trainer, he trains really well. We have a great record, tradition and history of bringing our players through. That means from early on you get good habits, we trust you, you can express yourselves. Mason’s come through this programme, he has done fantastic and he will be kicking on I’m sure, of course he’s a very exciting boy to work with.”

Harry Maguire and Edison Cavani were also not fit to face PSG but they, like Greenwood, are in contention for Chelsea’s visit on Saturday, meaning Cavani could make his debut.

“I hope and expect all three to be available for selection,” Solskjær said. “We’ve got a training session this [Friday] morning but they’ve all got a chance, all of them. Edinson wants to tick all the boxes that he’s gone through in his programme and be ready to make an impact; his last preparation was going to be today and I will have a discussion with him and yesterday it seemed positive with Mason and Harry.”

– Guardian