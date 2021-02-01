Solskjær complains of unfair ‘momentum shift’ in United’s loss to Sheffield

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has complained of an unfair “momentum shift” in Manchester United’s season after the officiating report regarding last Wednesday’s loss to Sheffield United admitted two wrong decisions that would have reversed the 2-1 scoreline into victory for his team.

The first of these concerned Billy Sharp appearing to impede David de Gea, Manchester United’s goalkeeper, before Kean Bryan’s 23rd-minute opener for the visitors at Old Trafford.

The second came later when Anthony Martial’s finish was chalked off, with the referee Peter Bankes ruling that Harry Maguire had fouled Sheffield United’s goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

For both decisions VAR judged Bankes to be correct and that there was no need in the first instance for him to study the pitchside monitor.

Solskjær said: “The momentum shifted for us with the Sheffield United game – I’ve got the delegate’s report [on] the ref and the two decisions were wrong. They’ve admitted their [first] goal should have been disallowed and our [Martial] goal should have stood. That’s a big momentum-changer for us.

“You’re more likely to, when you go 1-0 up rather than 1-0 down, go on and win that game. So that’s fine margins, and it has been the way this season. You hit the post, it goes in or it goes out, sometimes you’re lucky with decisions, sometimes you’re not.”

United host Southampton on Tuesday, and Solskjær identified what is required to return to winning ways.

“We want to keep on trying to dominate games [as] we feel we’ve dominated them. Of course we need a little bit of brightness and spark in the last third and take chances. We’ve got to focus on this game [now] and I’m sure the results and performances will come.”

No major signings

The manager said that there would be no major signings before the window closes at 11pm on Monday.

“I can confirm there won’t be anyone coming in, so don’t stay up late,” he said. “With the young players moving on [loan] – [James] Garner, [Tahith] Chong, [Teden] Mengi, [Facundo] Pellistri – getting the chance to play more football: this has been important for us. And hopefully Jesse [Lingard, also a loan] can get going and play well at West Ham as well.”

Garner has moved to Nottingham Forest, Chong to Brugge, Mengi to Derby, and Pellistri to Alavés, but Phil Jones will return to United’s Premier League squad following a serious knee injury.

Solskjær said: “Phil has been recovering from an op he had – he will be included on the [squad] list and hopefully he’ll get his fitness back sooner rather than later and be available to play.”

Amad Diallo scored twice in his first United appearance, for the under-23s in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Liverpool, and the manager said: “I don’t think it’s going to be too long before he’s involved in a [senior] match-day squad.”

– Guardian