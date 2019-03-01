Solskjær at the heart of Man United season ticket promotion

'If my kids see me in a commercial and I’m back home in Norway that’ll be strange'

Jamie Jackson

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: ‘I think my players see as well that I do enjoy this.’ Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: ‘I think my players see as well that I do enjoy this.’ Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

 

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has revealed he filmed a promotion for next season’s Manchester United season tickets and admitted it would be “strange” not to be made permanent manager having done so.

The 46-year-old is in interim charge until the summer and is keen to continue beyond that. He is unbeaten in the Premier League going into today’s match at home to Southampton.

Asked whether it was strange to do promotional work, Solskjær said: “It’ll be stranger to see yourself in the video if you’re not here but no it’s not strange doing it. If my kids see a commercial with me in it and I’m back home in Norway that’ll be strange probably.”

Clarity

Solskjær brushed off whether supporters who may be thinking of buying a season ticket deserve clarity regarding who will be the manager next season. “I’ve done a video shoot on season tickets so I’m pleading for them to get their season tickets,” he said. “If it’s me as a supporter or manager I don’t know but they should still buy their season tickets because the club is going somewhere.”

That journey looks set to be without Antonio Valencia after Solskjær hinted that the right-back’s United career will end in the summer after 10 years. The club had a 5pm deadline yesterday to trigger a one-year extension on his contract.

Valencia became club captain last summer but has suffered an injury-blighted campaign, managing only one league start in the past five months. The 33-year-old has made 338 appearances for United since Sir Alex Ferguson signed him from Wigan Athletic in June 2009. If United do not trigger the clause they could still offer a fresh deal to Valencia, whose contract expires this summer, but Solskjær suggested it was unlikely.

“He’s still not 100 per cent fit, he is still working to get back fit and he’s had a fantastic career here at Man United and in England, ” the interim manager said. “He is one of the Premier League winners left in the dressingroom but at the moment I’m not sure if Man United and Antonio will agree on the next year.

“So it depends if he gets back on the pitch as well in the next few months but he’s the captain, a great servant to the club.”

‘Squeaky bum time’

Solskjær is intent that he and his players should embrace “squeaky bum time”, as his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson called the closing part of the season, as United enter the final phase in contention for a top-four finish, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

“I’m not a nervous guy,” Solskjær said. “I need to relax, I need to enjoy it. I think my players see as well that I do enjoy this. This is the best time of their lives playing here. These are the times Man United players step up, when the going gets tough. You sign up for challenges, you sign up to rise to those challenges when you’re at Man United. We’ve got Arsenal [on Sunday week] coming up, PSG away coming up, big games. These are the periods and times that make them stay in the history of the club.”

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.