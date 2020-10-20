Slaven Bilic hits out at €16.95 pay-per-view for West Brom’s draw with Burnley

Supporters had to pay to watch Monday night’s goalless draw at The Hawthorns

Robbie Brady waits to come on as Slaven Bilic gesticulates during West Brom’s draw with Burnley. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/EPA

Robbie Brady waits to come on as Slaven Bilic gesticulates during West Brom’s draw with Burnley. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/EPA

 

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is concerned fans could be priced out of football after supporters had to shell out to watch the Baggies’ stalemate with Burnley.

Fans were forced to pay £14.95 (€16.95 in Ireland) to see Albion hold the Clarets to a 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns on Monday.

It ended ending the longest wait for a goalless draw from the start of a campaign in the Premier League’s history, coming in the 47th game.

Chris Wood should have won it for the visitors but hit the bar in the second half while Karlan Grant had a goal disallowed for offside as neither side found a breakthrough.

Games remain behind-closed-doors amid the coronavirus pandemic with fans now asked to pay for those not selected for regular TV coverage.

Bilic said: “It’s not my money it’s their money. Football should not be free, but affordable, and I always used to say football is not polo or golf, it’s the sport for masses, a working-class sport and it should be affordable to everybody.”

He continued: “It was a fair result, it’s not what we were looking for and our line-up and philosophy showed that.

“I told the guys to take this positively because I saw a big team effort, really good basics and organisation and the guys gave me everything.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.