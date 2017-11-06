Slaven Bilic has been sacked as West Ham manager

Croatian was under mounting pressure following Saturday’s flat Liverpool defeat
West Ham United are in search of a new manager after Slaven Bilic’s departure. Photograph: PA

West Ham United have sacked Slaven Bilic as manager and are set to appoint David Moyes on an initial six-month contract.

The club are in the relegation zone following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat by Liverpool and, barring a breakdown in negotiations, Moyes will take over. West Ham are offering him a deal until the end of the season, at which point Moyes’s future would be reviewed.

West Ham said in a statement: “West Ham United can confirm that Slaven Bilic has today left his position with the Club.

“The chairmen and board of West Ham United would like to place on record their thanks and gratitude to Slaven and his team for their services over the past two and a half years, but believe a change is now necessary in order for the club to move forward positively and in line with their ambition.

“West Ham United can confirm that Bilic’s coaching assistants Nikola Jurcevic, Edin Terzic, Julian Dicks and Miljenko Rak have also left the club with immediate effect.

“The club’s search for a new manager to take West Ham United forward is underway and an announcement regarding Bilic’s successor is expected to be made over the coming days.”

Moyes is out of work after finishing bottom of the Premier League with Sunderland last season. He has also managed in England’s top flight with Everton and Manchester United and had an unsuccessful spell with Real Sociedad in 2014-15.

Bilic took over as West Ham manager in 2015 and finished seventh in his first campaign, then 11th last season. His team have managed only two wins from their first 11 league games this season and the heavy defeat by Liverpool followed a 3-0 reverse against Brighton in their previous home match.

Following the Liverpool defeat, Bilic admitted he did not know if he had the backing of the club’s hierarchy but insisted he could steer West Ham away from danger. “I believe in myself and my staff and my team,” the Croat said. “I came so far from a small country, first as a player and then as a manager. I don’t feel a broken man. I am very, very strong. On the other hand the situation for West Ham is not good.

“I know my value. If I am anything, I am a big believer in myself. I am the one who takes the bullets all the time when I have to and I don’t have to. But are we playing well? No. It’s a responsibility and I am taking it. It shows how strong I am.”

