Sky secure extra Premier League games in deal with Premier Sports

Sky Sports customers in Ireland will be able to view more Premier League games from next season after the broadcaster reached a partnership deal with Premier Sports.

The move means that Sky customers will now be able to watch all 233 televised Premier League games through one subscription after the broadcaster already announced last October that they had become the official distributor of BT Sport in Ireland.

As yet it is unclear how this will affect eir Sport who are the current distributors of BT Sport and Premier Sport in Ireland. As of now the content from those channels is available for free to eir broadband customers but with Sky’s exclusive deal that may change.

Last June Premier Sports – which is owned by Dublin businessman and co-founder of Setanta Sports Mickey O’Rourke – announced that they had secured the rights to show 53 Premier League games per season for a three-year period, beginning in August 2019.

Of those games, 33 will be 3pm kick-offs on a Saturday while 10 will be over St Stephens Day and December 27th and the other 10 games will be shown mid-week in early December.

As Sky Sports have already been showing 3pm games exclusively in Ireland for a few years now that package will simply switch from Sky Sports to Premier Sports.

However, Sky say that they have secured “more of the big matches, in the best slots, with every weekend first pick”. They will also show live games on Friday nights, Saturday evenings, Saturday nights (for the first time), Sunday afternoons and Monday nights as well as showing every Premier League club at least four times a year.

Based in Dublin, Premier Sports launched in the UK in August 2010. It is currently available via subscription to 16 million homes through the Sky and Virgin platforms at £9.99 (€11.36) a month. It is also available in high definition through its online Premier player service.

From next year that subscription will become part of a package payable to Sky although the broadcaster has not confirmed what the price will be or how the packages will be made up as they will also include BT Sport.

Much of Premier Sports’ content is already shown in Ireland through eirSport, including the recent launch of LaLiga and Serie A coverage after the broadcaster secured those rights from Eleven Sports.

With the partnership between Sky and BT, Sky customers in Ireland will also be able to view Champions League, Europa League, Heineken Champions Cup rugby, Premiership rugby and more via their single subscription while rugby fans will also get Pro14 coverage via Premier Sports.

Currently, BT Sport is only accessible through the bundled eir Sport pack in Ireland, which is available at a monthly fee of €29.99 or free for eir broadband and mobile customers.

Commenting on the news, JD Buckley, managing director of Sky Ireland, said: “This is fantastic news for Sky customers in Ireland who can now watch all their favourite sports under one roof. For the first time ever, we’ll be showing every single Premier League game as well as Champions League, Heineken Champions Cup Rugby, all the golf majors and exclusive GAA fixtures. It’s going to be a very exciting summer of live sport.”