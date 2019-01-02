Sheffield Wednesday appoint Steve Bruce as manager

Sheffield Wednesday have named Steve Bruce as the club’s new manager. The 58-year-old former Manchester United defender, whose first managerial job was with the Owls’ city rivals Sheffield United in 1998, will take over the role on February 1st.

Bruce’s long-time coaching associates Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will take charge of the team in the meantime.

Bruce succeeds Jos Luhukay following the Dutchman’s sacking last month, which came after less than a year in charge of the Championship club.

The club confirmed on their official website: “Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to confirm the appointment of Steve Bruce as our new manager.

“Bruce will begin his post on 1 February 2019, before which long-time coaching associates Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will take charge of the team.

“Agnew will take a caretaker manager role alongside Clemence, while Lee Bullen remains as part of the senior coaching set-up.

“Bruce brings a first class CV to Hillsborough, with an outstanding success rate of Championship promotions – four to date.”

The Owls are 16th in the Championship table and 10 points clear of relegation trouble.

Bullen has been in caretaker charge since Luhukay’s departure, guiding Wednesday to two victories and two draws.

Agnew and Clemence, who worked with Bruce at his previous club Aston Villa, were in the stands for the recent victories against Preston and Middlesbrough.

Bruce has won promotion to the Premier League four times during spells with Hull and Birmingham. He was in charge of the Tigers team that beat Wednesday in the 2016 Championship playoff final.

He has also had stints in charge of the Blades, Huddersfield, Wigan (twice), Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Villa.

The former Manchester United defender took Villa to the Championship playoff final last season but they lost to Fulham at Wembley and he was sacked in October.