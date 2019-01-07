Sheffield United Women player faces sack if racism claims are proved

Tottenham Ladies defender Renée Hector reported monkey noises were directed at her

Sean Ingle

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Renee Hector reported that monkey noises were directed at her while playing against Sheffield United Women. Photograph: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Renee Hector reported that monkey noises were directed at her while playing against Sheffield United Women. Photograph: Getty Images

 

The unnamed Sheffield United Women player accused of making monkey noises at Tottenham Ladies defender Renée Hector faces being sacked by the club if allegations of racism are proved, the Guardian understands.

The Football Association’s integrity team has started an investigation into the alleged incident during Spurs’ 2-1 win on Sunday, and will speak to the match official and key witnesses over the coming days. Sheffield United are conducting their own investigation and, while not wanting to prejudice proceedings, are clear that such behaviour – if proven – is not tolerated.

Hector reported the monkey noises to the referee during the game and afterwards the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter: “Such a shame that racism seems to be rising up again in football – I received some monkey noises from an opposition player. The only reaction was to let the football do the talking and that we did great start to the year!”

Incident

After the match Tottenham reported the incident to the FA, who later released a statement saying: “We are aware of an allegation of discriminatory abuse during the FA Women’s Championship match between Sheffield United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Ladies on Sunday, 6th January.

“We take all allegations of discrimination very seriously and will be making enquiries into the matter.”

A Sheffield United spokesperson confirmed the club was aware of Hector’s post on social media. “We are aware of the post and have already begun an investigation to determine the full facts,” the spokesperson said. “As this is an ongoing matter, it would be unwise to comment further at this stage.”

– (Guardian)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.