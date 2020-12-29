Sheffield United to play at Burnley after confirming Covid-19 cases

Sheffield United have confirmed that Tuesday evening’s Premier League game away to Burnley would go ahead as planned after confirming that “a number” of players are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Sheffield United can confirm the club recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing.

“Due to medical confidentiality, the club will not be revealing the names of those who have been affected.

“The individuals who have tested positive have now entered into a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and government guidelines.”

The news came hours after the Premier League had revealed 18 positive tests in the latest round of checks.

The United statement continued: “Earlier today, the Premier League confirmed 18 positive coronavirus tests – the highest figure of the season so far.

“Everyone at Sheffield United would like to extend our best wishes to our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery.”