Sheffield United reward David McGoldrick with new contract

Ireland international has been in great form for the promotion-chasing club

David McGoldrick celebrates scoring the opening goal for Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match against Queens Park Rangers at Bramall Lane. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick has signed a new contract with Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United, with the playmaker rewarded for a strong run of form over the first half of the season that has helped the club to fourth place in the table, just four points off top spot.

The 31-year-old, who earned the last of his six Irish caps in June of 2017, has scored 10 goals in 28 appearances so far this season with five of those coming in his last seven games. His new deal with keep him at the club until the summer of 2021 at the least.

McGoldrick is well known to current Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, having played more than 100 games for him during their time together at Ipswich but his time at Portman Road ended on a low with a series of injury problems ultimately contributing to his release.

He has looked outstanding for the Blades this season, though, and not just for his goals. “His goals have been vital,” says manager Chris Wilder, “but his general contribution, including excellent link-up play, has been fantastic.”

“He has made a vital contribution to the club, on and off the field, and we are delighted to reward him.

“David came in on a short-term deal but has been outstanding for us in the first half of the season and we are confident he will continue producing.”

