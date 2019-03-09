Sheffield United move back into automatic promotion slot

Championship round-up: Preston make it 10 games unbeaten with victory at Blackburn

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Rotherham United’s Will Vaulks tackles Sheffield United’s George Baldock during the Championship match at Bramall Lane. Vaulks received a red card for the challenge. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Sheffield United moved back into the Championship automatic promotion places as they beat 10-man Rotherham 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Jack O’Connell’s opener and Mark Duffy’s fifth goal of the season ensured a comfortable victory for the Blades after Rotherham captain Will Vaulks was sent off in the first half.

The hosts recorded a fifth successive clean sheet with Dean Henderson largely untroubled in goal as he took his season tally to 15.

Daniel Johnson’s second goal in as many games gave playoff hopefuls Preston a battling 1-0 victory at Blackburn.

The midfielder pounced in the eighth minute with an emphatic finish to give the Lilywhites a lead they were ultimately able to hold on to, despite going down to 10 men in injury time after Darnell Fisher was given a second yellow card.

Blackburn huffed and puffed but could not beat visiting goalkeeper Declan Rudd.

Victory at Ewood Park means North End are 10 games unbeaten, winning their last five on the road, a feat not achieved at this level since Tom Finney’s playing days.

Defeat for Rovers – their sixth in seven games – makes this their longest winless league sequence in almost two years.

