Sheffield United confirm Callum Robinson signing

The 24-year-old striker has penned a four-year deal at the Premier League club

Ireland’s Callum Robinson has signed for Premier League club Sheffield United. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson has become promoted Sheffield United’s record signing after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal, the Blades have announced.

The 24-year-old Preston frontman has joined the club for a “substantial undisclosed fee”, following in the footsteps of fellow new arrivals Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “For the second time this summer, the Blades have smashed the club’s transfer record.

“The Blades have paid a substantial undisclosed fee to land Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson from Preston North End.

“The 24-year-old forward has penned a four-year deal at Bramall Lane and becomes boss Chris Wilder’s third signing of the summer, following Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka into S2.”

A product of Aston Villa’s youth set-up, Northampton-born Robinson has flown straight to Portugal to meet his new team-mates at their pre-season training camp.

Manager Chris Wilder said: “Callum fits into our structure perfectly as we look to Championship players who we feel can be successful at Premier League level.

“Callum is someone who was on our radar a number of years ago and he has progressed how we thought he would and hopefully there is plenty more to come.

“I feel Callum is a great age and what we have paid represents great value in the current market.”

