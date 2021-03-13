Sergio Agüero on target as Man City end Fulham resistance

Scott Parker’s side hold on until second-half before John Stones breaks the deadlock

Sergio Agüero scores from the penalty spot for Manchester City. Photograph: Adam Davy/Getty

Sergio Agüero scores from the penalty spot for Manchester City. Photograph: Adam Davy/Getty

 

Fulham 0 Manchester City 3

Sergio Aguero scored his first Premier League goal for 14 months as Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday to continue their countdown to the title.

The Argentine, who had made only 14 appearances in the last 12 months before getting the nod at Craven Cottage, tucked in penalty to complete a straightforward win that left leaders City 17 points clear of their nearest challengers.

Fulham, who had the incentive of knowing a win or a draw could lift them out of the bottom three, kept City firmly in check in the first half but crumbled after the break to concede three times in the space of 14 minutes.

John Stones opens the scoring for Manchester City against Fulham. Photograph: Catherine Iville/Getty/AFP
John Stones opens the scoring for Manchester City against Fulham. Photograph: Catherine Iville/Getty/AFP

City defender John Stones was left unmarked to score from close range in the 47th minute and Gabriel Jesus then capitalised on some comical defending to make it 2-0.

Aguero then converted his penalty to make the points safe and from then on it was damage limitation for Fulham.

City, who made seven changes to their side with one eye on next week’s Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Borussia Moenchengladbach, move to 71 points from 30 games, 17 ahead of Manchester United who have two games in hand.

Fulham have 26 points from 29 games, behind Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.