Sergio Agüero may miss rest of domestic season following knee surgery

Sergio Agüero’s chances of playing another domestic game for Manchester City this season may be over after he had knee surgery on Wednesday that is expected to keep him out for five or six weeks.

The striker was injured during Monday’s 5-0 win over Burnley and had been hopeful of missing no more than a month but the operation is set to keep him out for longer. The Premier League season ends in four and a half weeks and the FA Cup final, which City could reach, is the following weekend.

The club’s Champions League campaign resumes in just over six weeks with a last-16 second leg against Real Madrid on August 7th or 8th.

Pep Guardiola said Dr Ramon Cugat was overseeing the surgery in Barcelona and that the precise length of Agüero’s absence should soon be apparent. Agüero tweeted to say “everything went well”.

Doubts

Guardiola is confident Gabriel Jesus can replace Agüero, though Ilkay Gündogan, Raheem Sterling or Bernardo Silva will also be deployed at number nine because of the regularity of matches.

“We don’t have any doubts about Gabriel,” the manager said. “The only doubt is that not one single player can play every three days. Raheem can play in this position, even Gündogan and Bernardo. Not like a [proper] striker but we can use them.”

Agüero has one more year at least at City, with his contract due to expire in summer 2021, but Guardiola is intent Jesus should remain at the club even if the Brazilian’s playing time is limited.

“We want to keep him and we’re delighted at what he is as a player and a person in the locker room,” he said. “An exceptional guy. A young player, we’re delighted. We have no doubts with or without Agüero. We have two incredible strikers. [And also] Gabriel can play with Agüero.” – Guardian