Sergio Agüero hopeful injury won’t end season

Sergio Agüero is hopeful of playing again this season despite the knee problem sustained in Manchester City’s 5-0 home win over Burnley.

The striker, who was expected to have a scan on Tuesday, is thought to have avoided ligament damage that might have ended his campaign.

City’s club-record scorer may miss about a month, meaning he could be available before the Premier League season finishes and for the FA Cup final on 1 August should the holders get there.

City resume their Champions League campaign on August 7th or 8th with a last-16 second leg against Real Madrid. City hold a 2-1 advantage.

The venue for City’s scheduled home game against Liverpool next Thursday has not been confirmed because the title could be at stake and there are concerns regarding the potential for Liverpool fans to gather outside the Etihad.

The earliest Liverpool could win the league is Thursday, depending on City’s result at Chelsea and how Jürgen Klopp’s team fared at home to Crystal Palace 24 hours earlier.

A Manchester City council spokesperson said a decision was “under continued review” and added: “The next meeting of the safety advisory group is on Thursday after which we may be able to provide an update.”

Klopp wants the game at City’s ground. “I would prefer it is at Manchester otherwise it would be really difficult to organise,” the Liverpool manager said. “It would mean we both have to go somewhere where we need a hotel. That is the only issue. It would be a challenge for both clubs.” – Guardian