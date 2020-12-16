Sebastien Haller’s stunning strike earns point for West Ham

Fulham and Brighton play out cagey scoreless draw at Craven Cottage

Sebastien Haller of West Ham scores with an overhead kick during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at London Stadium. Photograph: Adam Davy/Getty Images

Sebastien Haller of West Ham scores with an overhead kick during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at London Stadium. Photograph: Adam Davy/Getty Images

 

West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 1

Sebastien Haller’s spectacular strike rescued a point for West Ham in a 1-1 derby draw against Crystal Palace.

The £45 million striker, in danger of being labelled a costly flop after a string of underwhelming displays, netted with a stunning overhead kick to cancel out Christian Benteke’s opener.

Benteke went from hero to zero after the break when sent off for catching Tomas Soucek with his trailing arm as they went up for a header, but 10-man Palace held out for a point.

It was probably no more than they deserved after a dominant first-half display.

Fulham 0 Brighton 0

Fulham moved out of the bottom three following a hard-fought goalless draw with Brighton at Craven Cottage.

Adam Lallana thought he had scored his first goal for Brighton since joining the club in the summer, but it was ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.

Scott Parker’s men went into the game having taken four points from their last three games against Leicester, Manchester City and Liverpool and another point against the Seagulls saw them move out of the relegation places on goal difference.

It was a cagey game of few chances, which resulted in just eight shots on target – four from each team – as neither side was able to find a decisive breakthrough.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.