Seamus Coleman set to play for the first time in 10 months

Ireland captain is in the Everton under-23 squad as he nears return from broken leg
Seamus Coleman is in the Everton under-23 squad to play Portsmouth on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

Seamus Coleman is set to play for the first time since breaking his leg against Wales last March after he was named in the Everton under-23s squad to take on Portsmouth in the Premier League Cup at Goodison Park on Tuesday night.

The right back has had a long road to recovery since his horror injury suffered as a result of Neil Taylor’s tackle in Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Wales.

Earlier this month, Sam Allardyce confirmed that Coleman had returned to first-team training after that double leg break and the Ireland captain was at Goodison Park on Saturday where he was seen making his way to the dressing room to speak to James McCarthy after the midfielder suffered a similar injury.

With a return to competitive action now on the cards, Coleman could be part of the Ireland squad that travels to Turkey for a friendly on March 22nd.

