Saudi-led consortium pulls out of Newcastle takeover deal

Group had been waiting months for Premier League to give decision on the go-ahead

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Louise Taylor

Many Newcastle United fans had hoped the deal would see the end of Mike Ashley’s ownership. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Many Newcastle United fans had hoped the deal would see the end of Mike Ashley’s ownership. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

A Saudi Arabia-led consortium has withdrawn its bid to buy Newcastle United. The consortium, led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and also involving Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers, has been waiting for months for the Premier League to decide whether to give the takeover the go-ahead.

The decision will come as a huge blow to many Newcastle fans, who had hoped the consortium would buy out the unpopular owner, Mike Ashley. But it will be welcomed by other fans, and campaigners, who have pointed to human rights abuses by the Saudi regime.

In mid-June Henry Mauriss, an American television executive, made a £350m bid to buy Newcastle from Ashley but considerable scepticism surrounds his offer.

The consortium said in a statement: “With a deep appreciation for the Newcastle community and the significance of its football club, we have come to the decision to withdraw our interest in acquiring Newcastle United football club.

“We do so with regret, as we were excited and fully committed to invest in the great city of Newcastle and believe we could have returned the club to the position of its history, tradition and fans’ merit.

“Ultimately, during the unforeseeably prolonged process, the commercial agreement between the Investment Group and the club’s owners expired and our investment thesis could not be sustained, particularly with no clarity as to the circumstances under which the next season will start and the new norms that will arise for matches, training and other activities.”

Amanda Staveley, whose company, PCP Capital Parners had hoped to take a 10 per cemt stake, said: “I’m absolutely heartbroken for the fans, the club and the community.”

Jamie Reuben, who had been set for a seat on the board, said: “We feel great compassion for the Newcastle fans – we are sorry it is not to be.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.