Sam Allardyce hails Séamus Coleman’s Everton return as ‘outstanding’

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has hailed Séamus Coleman’s return to first-team football as “outstanding” and believes the Ireland captain can build a lethal partnership with new £20 million signing Theo Walcott.

Coleman made his return in the 2-1 win over Leicester City at Goodison Park and received a big welcome back from the Everton fans before playing the full 90 minutes.

Walcott was their match-winner with both goals and Allardyce praised the former Arsenal forward’s link-up with Coleman.

“There’s a new partnership flourishing that’s come together for the very first time – Séamus and Theo,” Allardyce told the club’s website.

“Everybody could see what an impact those two had today playing together. The performance was good and that partnership down the right was excellent.

“For [Coleman] to finish 90 minutes, and in the 92nd minute run 80 yards with the ball was outstanding for me.

“Theo could have scored a hat-trick. Oumar Niasse could have scored a hat-trick – that’s how many good chances we created.”