Séamus Coleman returns to action after 10 months out

Ireland captain plays 58 minutes for Everton’s under-23s after recovering from double leg break

Updated: about 9 hours ago

Séamus Coleman played 58 minutes for the Everton under-23 side at Goodison Park on Tuesday night. Photo: Getty Images

Séamus Coleman played 58 minutes for the Everton under-23 side at Goodison Park on Tuesday night. Photo: Getty Images

 

Séamus Coleman played just under an hour for Everton under-23s on Tuesday night in his first game back after 10 months out with a broken leg.

The Republic of Ireland captain lined out at his customary right-back slot against Portsmouth’s under-23 side in a Premier League Cup game at a cold and windy Goodison Park.

Most of the play was down Coleman’s side of the pitch in a first half where Everton eventually gained dominance before opening the scoring through Nathan Broadhead.

Bassala Sambou put Everton 2-0 up after 48 minutes and Coleman’s night ended after 58 minutes when he was substituted, receiving a warm reception from the few Toffees supporters that braved the cold.

The 29-year-old from Donegal has had a long road to recovery since his horror injury suffered as a result of Neil Taylor’s tackle in Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Wales on March 24th last.

Earlier this month, Sam Allardyce confirmed that Coleman had returned to first-team training after that double leg break and the Ireland captain was at Goodison Park on Saturday where he was seen making his way to the dressing room to speak to James McCarthy after the midfielder suffered a similar injury.

With a return to competitive first-team action now on the cards, Coleman could be part of the Ireland squad that travels to Turkey for a friendly on March 22nd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.