Séamus Coleman and Everton have Europe in their cross hairs

Toffees five points off the top four after resurgence under new boss Carlo Ancelotti

Seamus Coleman battles with Wilfried Zaha during Everton’s win over Crystal Palace. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty/AFP

Seamus Coleman battles with Wilfried Zaha during Everton’s win over Crystal Palace. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty/AFP

 

Everton captain Séamus Coleman admits the players did not think European qualification was even possible a few months ago but now it is their sole target.

The club looked more likely to be tackling a relegation battle after they sacked Marco Silva with the club in the Premier League’s bottom three at the beginning of December.

However, new boss Carlo Ancelotti has reinvigorated Everton with 17 points from eight matches — bettered only by near-neighbours and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool (24) over the same period — catapulting them to within five points of the top four.

While thoughts of Champions League football may be fanciful, the Toffees, with no cup involvement, are firmly in the race for the Europa League and that is something Coleman believes the club needs.

“We’re trying to catch those European places. A few months ago, we probably didn’t think that was possible,” he told evertontv.

“But we’re playing well now and just looking forward to every game.

“We’ve got to push for Europe. I think this club needs European football and we all want that.

“Where this football club wants to get in the next three, four, five years, it has to be wanting European football every year and if we can get it this year, that’s a bonus.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.