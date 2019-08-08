Ryan Sessegnon set to become Tottenham’s latest recruit

The 19-year-old full back due to join for £25m while Giovani Lo Celso set for a medical

Marcus Christenson

Ryan Sessegnon is set to sign for Tottenham from Fulham. Photo: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Tottenham are set to kick off their deadline day dealings with the signing of Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon after agreeing an initial fee of £25m (€27m) for the left-back. The 19-year-old England Under-21 international is due to have a medical at Spurs on Thursday with a view to complete a deal that, with add-ons, could reach £30m (€32.5m).

The Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is a long-standing admirer of Sessegnon. The defender, who can also play further up the field, made his first team debut for Fulham aged 16 years and 81 days in 2016 and was outstanding as the club were promoted to the Premier League in 2018.

Last season was a difficult one for player and club as they were relegated and had three managers, Slavisa Jokanovic, Claudio Ranieri and Scott Parker, during the season. Sessegnon made 35 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals.

It is expected that the Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah will join Fulham as part of the deal.

Tottenham also expect to seal the signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis for €60m with the Argentina midfielder also set for a medical at the club’s training ground on the Thursday.

The fee for the former Paris Saint-Germain player would match the amount Tottenham paid for Tanguy Ndombele at the start of July, with Pochettino having urged his chairman, Daniel Levy, to back him in the transfer market having reached the Champions League final last season. – Guardian

