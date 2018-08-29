Ryan Giggs: Man United fans must back José Mourinho

Ryan Giggs has urged Manchester United supporters to rally round embattled manager José Mourinho.

Mourinho still retains the support of the United hierarchy despite a disappointing start to the season that has seen them lose two of their three Premier League games.

But odds on Mourinho leaving Old Trafford have tumbled in the wake of United’s 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Monday.

“I was there on Monday as a United fan,” said United’s record appearance holder.

“It’s time for the fans to stick together, to get behind the club, the team and the manager and the coaching staff.

“That’s me purely speaking as a fan. It’s a tough time at the moment but we’ve had tough times before and come through them.”

United’s next test is at Burnley on Sunday and defeat there will intensify the spotlight further on Mourinho’s Old Trafford future.

“They’ve got a tough game at the weekend,” Wales manager Giggs said at a press conference to announce his squad for next week’s Uefa Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

“When I was assistant at United, Burnley was one of the games where I was setting up the cones and I was thinking ‘I wouldn’t mind playing today’.

“There weren’t many times I thought like that but you walk out and you’re surrounded by all the United fans around the tunnel.

“So it’s a fantastic game to get rid of all that negativity around the club.

“I hope we come through it sooner rather than later and I’m sure we will in the next game.”

Giggs had four games as United interim manager at the end of the 2013-14 campaign before spending two seasons as Louis van Gaal’s assistant at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old is 12-1 with some bookmakers to succeed Mourinho but told reporters: “Keep your money in your pockets.”