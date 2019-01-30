Roscommon’s Donie Smith gets one match ban for Keith Higgins incident

Forward will miss Monaghan clash following alleged eye gouge against Mayo

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Roscomon’s Donie Smith has been handed a one-match ban for an incident involving Mayo’s Keith Higgins. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Roscommon forward Donie Smith is set to miss Sunday’s round two of the Allianz Football League against Monaghan after being hit with a proposed one-match ban, following an incident with Keith Higgins during the defeat to Mayo last Saturday.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) reviewed footage of an alleged eye gouging incident involving Smith on Higgins during the game in Castlebar, and were open to taking retrospective action as the referee didn’t deal with it on the night, and deemed it Category 3 offence.

Smith is expected to accept the penalty, meaning he will miss Sunday’s Dr Hyde Park meeting against Monaghan. Smith’s hand did appear to make contact with Higgins’ eye area, although Roscommon were expected to argue that there was no intent on the part of their player.

Although such an offence is not specifically covered in the rulebook, and it can be considered a Category Three offence that governs “behaviour considered dangerous to an opponent”. That comes with a proposed minimum one-match ban which, if accepted before appeal, mean Smith misses game.

It is was also possible the CCCC could consider if a Category Four offence for Smith for “inflicting injury recklessly” which could have meant a proposed two-match ban.

