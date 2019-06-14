Robbie Keane confirmed as Middlesbrough assistant manager

Jonathan Woodgate has been appointed Middlesbrough’s head coach on a three-year contract with Robbie Keane as his assistant.

The 39-year-old former Boro and England defender has been handed the reins following the departure of Tony Pulis at the end of the season.

Keane will join his former teammate at the Championship club with Ireland manager Mick McCarthy and the FAI open to the idea.

Similarly, under previous Ireland manager Martin O'Neill, Roy Keane fulfilled roles as assistant with both the national team and Aston Villa.

A club statement said: “Middlesbrough Football Club are delighted to confirm that Jonathan Woodgate will head up a new-look senior coaching team.

“Jonathan has been appointed as the club’s new head coach and has agreed a three-year contract.

“Our former captain will be joined by his ex-Leeds and Tottenham team-mate, and current Republic of Ireland assistant manager Robbie Keane, Leo Percovich, who was previously on the coaching staff at the club from 2013-2017, and one-time Boro man Danny Coyne, as goalkeeping coach.”

Woodgate made a total of 112 appearances for his home-town club in two spells, and ended his illustrious playing days, which also included stints at Leeds, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Stoke, in 2016.

He had a spell as a scout working for Liverpool in Spain before returning to Boro in March 2017 to join the coaching staff under interim manager Steve Agnew, later worker with the club’s under-18s before being appointed first-team coach by Pulis.

Chairman Steve Gibson spoke to a series of candidates before opting to appoint from within, something he did back in 2006 when he handed now England manager Gareth Southgate his big chance.

The statement continued: “There was huge interest in the coaching positions following the departure of Tony Pulis and in a robust process the club spoke with a number of potential candidates both in the UK and abroad.

“It was during this procedure that it became clear that Jonathan was the outstanding candidate to head up the new structure, and his staff bring a wealth of experience and knowledge.

“Jonathan’s vision is very much aligned to our own for the club as we look to develop a new identity.”