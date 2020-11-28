Riyad Mahrez bags hat-trick as Man City high five Burnley at Etihad yet again

Pep Guardiola’s side put five past Clarets for fourth straight time at home

Riyad Mahrez heads home Manchester City’s fifth goal to complete his hat-trick in the Premier League game against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Michael Regan/PA Wire

Riyad Mahrez heads home Manchester City’s fifth goal to complete his hat-trick in the Premier League game against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Michael Regan/PA Wire

 

Manchester City 5 Burnley 0

Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City hammered Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday – the fourth straight time Pep Guardiola’s side have beaten the Clarets at home by that scoreline.

The Algerian set City on their way in the sixth minute, finishing off a flowing passing move with his trademark cut in from the left and drive into the far corner.

There was a similar finish for the second after Mahrez picked up the ball in space in the area after Burnley had been caught out by a quick throw in.

Benjamin Mendy made it 3-0 in the 41st minute, volleying home at the back post after a fine cross from Kevin de Bruyne.

Burnley enjoyed some relief from the pressure after the break with Jay Rodriguez forcing a save out of Ederson with a well-struck effort from a tight angle.

But Ferran Torres then added the fourth goal, slotting home after the overlapping Kyle Walker had found Gabriel Jesus in the box and the Brazilian flicked it to his Spanish team mate to confidently convert.

Mahrez completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute, heading home a Phil Foden cross, and it could have been 6-0 had an effort from Jesus not been ruled out for offside by VAR and a shot from De Bruyne not crashed against the post.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.