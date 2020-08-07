Richard Keogh makes return by signing for MK Dons

The 33-year-old had his contract terminated at Derby last October after car crash

Richard Keogh has signed for MK Dons. Photo: Southampton FC/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Richard Keogh has signed for MK Dons. Photo: Southampton FC/Southampton FC via Getty Images

 

Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh has returned to football for the first time since his sacking by Derby after signing for MK Dons.

The 33-year-old had his Rams contract terminated in October having been involved in a car crash which resulted in former team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett being convicted of drink-driving.

Centre-back Keogh suffered a serious knee injury during the incident and was dismissed for gross misconduct.

He is “hungry” to get his career back on track with Russell Martin’s Sky Bet League One side.

“I’m delighted to be here. Once I spoke to Russ and saw the vision and playing style he has — it just felt like the right fit for me,” he told the Dons’ website.

“I can’t be more excited, it’s a fantastic set-up here and I really believe in what Russ is trying to build here — I think it’s going to be a perfect fit for me.

“I’ve missed a lot of football and you’re getting someone who is going to be excited and hungry to play and push this team forward.”

Former Derby captain Keogh, who has won 26 international caps, has also had permanent spells with Bristol City, Carlisle and Coventry, making more than 500 club appearances.

Details of his contract have not been revealed by the club.

Dons boss Martin said: “He probably turned down more lucrative offers to play here and, for me, it’s a massive signing and it’s a statement from him to say he wants to be part of it.

“He’s been my number one target in that position for a long time.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.