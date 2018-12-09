Raheem Sterling: newspapers are helping to ‘fuel racism’

Raheem Sterling has accused newspapers of helping to “fuel racism” with the way in which they portray young black footballers.

Sterling’s comments come after he suffered alleged racist abuse during Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident at Stamford Bridge, which was highlighted on social media.

Sterling, 24, posted on Instagram on Sunday morning, referencing a story from January about City team-mate Tosin Adarabioyo reportedly buying an expensive house despite never having started a Premier League match.

“The young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an(d) aggressive behaviour,” Sterling wrote.

“So for all the newspapers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an(d) give all players an equal chance.”

Sterling received a barrage of abuse from home supporters as he retrieved the ball from behind the goal during the first half of the Premier League match.

The England international said he was not surprised by the behaviour of the fans but did not elaborate on what was said.

“I just want to say, I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point heard I will speak up,” he posted.

“Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game, as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better.”