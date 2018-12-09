Raheem Sterling: newspapers are helping to ‘fuel racism’
Man City forward appeared to be abused by home supporters during defeat at Chelsea
Raheem Sterling during Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty
Raheem Sterling has accused newspapers of helping to “fuel racism” with the way in which they portray young black footballers.
Sterling’s comments come after he suffered alleged racist abuse during Manchester City’s defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.
Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident at Stamford Bridge, which was highlighted on social media.
Sterling, 24, posted on Instagram on Sunday morning, referencing a story from January about City team-mate Tosin Adarabioyo reportedly buying an expensive house despite never having started a Premier League match.
Good morning I just want to say , I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point to heard I will speak up. Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better. For example you have two young players starting out there careers both play for the same team, both have done the right thing. Which is buy a new house for there mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are, but look how the news papers get there message across for the young black player and then for the young white payer. I think this in unacceptable both innocent have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded. This young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an aggressive behaviour, so for all the news papers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all i have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an give all players an equal chance.
“The young black kid is looked at in a bad light. Which helps fuel racism an(d) aggressive behaviour,” Sterling wrote.
“So for all the newspapers that don’t understand why people are racist in this day and age all I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity an(d) give all players an equal chance.”
Sterling received a barrage of abuse from home supporters as he retrieved the ball from behind the goal during the first half of the Premier League match.
The England international said he was not surprised by the behaviour of the fans but did not elaborate on what was said.
“I just want to say, I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point heard I will speak up,” he posted.
“Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game, as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better.”