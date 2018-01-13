Quique Sanchez Flores rules himself out of vacant Stoke job

Stoke managerial target Quique Sanchez Flores has committed his future to Espanyol amid heavy speculation that he is to be the next Stoke manager.

It’s been reported that the former Watford, Valencia, Benfica and Atletico Madrid boss was the Premier League club’s first choice to replace Mark Hughes and that a Stoke delegation met with the former Watford boss in Barcelona on Wednesday.

However, on Saturday Flores finally addressed the topic in a press conference in Catalonia;

“Here I have all I need. I am the coach and will be,” said Flores.

“I belong to Espanyol, I have contract and am honest with the club. I do not understand that you put so much effort in coach. I am well and quite happy with my situation. I don’t have to explain anything else.”

Martin O’Neill is the other name in the frame but, contrary to previous plans, he attended the Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland annual awards banquet in Dublin on Friday night, suggesting he expects to remain as Republic of Ireland manager.